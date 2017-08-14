McDonald’s Selling Burgers For 67 cents!

To celebrate McDonald’s 50th anniversary in Canada they’re offering up hamburgers for just 67 cents!

Let’s be honest, that’s practically free. In a world where you can get very little for even a dollar, this is a pretty sweet deal! This will be in effect at 1400 of their restaurants across Canada.

The 67 cents thing comes from the fact that the first McDonald’s in Canada opened in 1967. It was in Richmond, B.C.

Fun fact, did you know the McFlurry is a Canadian thing? This super popular frozen dessert was invented by a Canadian: franchisee Ron McLellan in Bathurst, N.B.

Okay, I got sidetracked. Back to the almost-free burgers – make sure to drop by a McDonald’s on Wednesday between 11am and 7pm to get yours!



Main Image via McDonald’s