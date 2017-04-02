McDonald’s Online Career Page Compromised

There’s been a security breach at McDonald’s. The fast-food giant says the personal information of 95-thousand people who applied for a job online between March 2014 and March this year

has been compromised – names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses and employment background. No social insurance numbers or bank account information was involved since those items are not requested on the application. The career page has been shut down until McDonald’s get this sorted out. Those affected will be notified by mail. Applicants impacted can call a dedicated assistance line at 1 (877) 238-3790, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST – provide reference number 7827032417 when calling. You can also visit here.