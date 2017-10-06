Listen Live

McDonald’s Is Testing A “McVegan” Burger

But You'll Have To Go To Finland To Try It

By Food

You probably don’t immediately associate the words “McDonalds” and “Vegan”, but that may change. McDonald’s Finland is currently testing the “McVegan” for a limited time.

The trial will run from October 4th until November 21st at the McDonald’s in Tampere, Finland.  The McVegan is single soy patty with the usual toppings of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mustard (no cheese). No word on if we can expect a Big Mac-Vegan in the future.

 

Related posts

7 Tasty Ways To Use Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

Pumpkin Spice Pizza Now Exists

Beer Could Be Coming To A Pizza Pizza Near You?

Forget Flowers, DONUTS Are The Way To Go!

Pizza Hut Employees Fleeing From Hurricane Will Be Punished If They Miss Shifts

5 Pumpkin Spice Flavoured Things that Shouldn’t Exist

Domino’s Tests Pizza Delivery Without Drivers

A Japanese Bar with a Monkey Server

Gentlemen, This Is The Best Incentive To Eat Fruits & Vegetables