Listen Live

McDonald’s Invented A New Utensil

Yes, we live in a world where a frork exists.

By Food, Funny

Apparently we’ve been missing a key utensil all of these years. Thank you, McDonald’s for your unnecessary invention of the “frork.” It’s exactly how it sounds: a fork made of french fries.

Why do we need this? It’s part of a McDonald’s campaign to “get the word out that sandwiches in its new Signature Crafted Recipes line-up are so packed with toppings that you’ll need a special utensil to deal with it.”

In case you were wondering if this is actually a thing, oh it totally is because you can purchase one through this website and at participating restaurants on May 5 with your Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich.

There’s even a frork infomercial:

YouTube / McDonald’s

People’s Twitter reactions have been hilarious:

Main Image via Eater

Related posts

Driver Caught Drawing His Own Parking Spots

According to Science Picking Your Nose and Eating it is Good for You

Fake Fitness Experts Troll Local News Station, Get Sued

Trump’s ‘Criminal Aliens’ Hotline Trolled with Reports of Space Aliens

Watch: Bill Nye Explains Stranger Things

Chunky Beaver Gets Stuck In A Fence

Watch: Dave Grohl & His Mom Virginia Talk Bad Grades On Colbert

Trump Has a Red Button on his Desk…But it Doesn’t Do What You Think it Does

Watch: Dave Grohl Discusses Embarrassing Childhood Moments With His Mom