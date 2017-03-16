Listen Live

McDonald’s employee jumps through drive-thru window to rescue unconscious police officer

McDonald’s staff member in Florida is being praised for his heroic attempt to save the life of an off-duty police officer who passed out in the drive-thru lane.

Pedro Viloria was  drive-thru window at McDonald’s on Tuesday morning. Viloria said that he noticed something unusual “I could see she was hardly breathing and I thought that’s not normal”

So the 22-year-old jumped out of the drive-thru window and tried to catch up with the car.

Viloria is being hailed as a hero by his boss, Alex Menendez, who owns the McDonald’s franchise where the incident occurred.

He released a statement praising Viloria:

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and her family during this difficult time. I think I speak for our McDonald’s family when I say how proud we are of Pedro. He is an excellent employee, so it didn’t surprise me that he took immediate action and jumped through a window to help save this woman.  And he was not the only member of the team that played a pivotal role in ensuring she received the medical attention she needed. A second employee, who asked to remain unnamed, assisted with CPR. Their quick thinking and action were everything in that moment.”

