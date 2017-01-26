McDonald’s, A&W To Launch All-Day Breakfast Across Canada In February

My fellow Canadians, our long national nightmare is over. Fast food restaurants McDonald’s and A&W are set to launch all-day breakfast nationally in February, the Canadian Press reports.

McDonald’s will begin to offer its breakfast menu beyond 11 a.m. on February 21, while A&W will serve up breakfast all-day long starting February 27.

“Folks are looking for and have been looking for this kind of offering for the longest time,” said McDonald’s Canada CEO John Betts.

“We know we’re going to do well with it.”

Both restaurants will offer a reduced breakfast menu beyond the usual 11 a.m. cut-off. According to the Canadian Press, McDonald’s McMuffin sandwiches, hash browns, pancakes, and sausages will be available. A&W’s limited menu will include its Egger sandwiches and hash browns.

Our prayers have been answered.