Listen Live

McDonald’s, A&W To Launch All-Day Breakfast Across Canada In February

Fast Food Chains Finally Answer The Public's Demand

By Food

My fellow Canadians, our long national nightmare is over. Fast food restaurants McDonald’s and A&W are set to launch all-day breakfast nationally in February, the Canadian Press reports.

McDonald’s will begin to offer its breakfast menu beyond 11 a.m. on February 21, while A&W will serve up breakfast all-day long starting February 27.

“Folks are looking for and have been looking for this kind of offering for the longest time,” said McDonald’s Canada CEO John Betts.

“We know we’re going to do well with it.”

Both restaurants will offer a reduced breakfast menu beyond the usual 11 a.m. cut-off. According to the Canadian Press, McDonald’s McMuffin sandwiches, hash browns, pancakes, and sausages will be available. A&W’s limited menu will include its Egger sandwiches and hash browns.

Our prayers have been answered.

Related posts

Local High School Student WINS ‘Chopped Canada Teen’

Where To Find McDonald’s All Day Breakfast In Ontario

New Taco Bell Chalupa Features Fried Chicken Taco Shell

3 Cozy Cocktails to warm up your Snow Day

Easy Meal Prep Ideas to keep you on track with your New Year’s Resolutions

Awesome Turkey Leftover Recipes

10 Wines Under $10 to Impress even the Biggest Scrooge this Christmas

An ‘Iron Chef America’ Reboot is Coming

How To Make Bacon From Scratch…