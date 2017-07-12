McDelivery is Here!

They announced it over two years ago but McDonald’s is finally making good on their promise of a delivery service. They say that customers will be able to order any regular menu items with the exception of ice cream.

McDonald’s has teamed up with UberEats to make your dreams come true. Although McDonald’s wont charge you a delivery fee, UberEats will.



Although it isn’t available for every restaurants in North America as of yet, McDonald’s is working very hard to make it available all over Canada by the end of the summer. McDelivery is already available in 147 restaurants in Toronto.