Mayweather vs. McGregor Set To Be One Of The Most Lucrative Fights In History

After months of hype and trash talk, Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Conor McGregor will face off in the boxing ring at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday. The build up for this fight has been going on for almost a year, with the two fighters recently embarking on a world-wide publicity tour that included some truly spectacular trash talk (warning: video below is NSFW)

While McGregor probably gets the edge in trash-talk, most believe the smart money is on Mayweather. Despite coming out of retirement, Mayweather is the heavy favourite. He was an unprecedented 49-0 in his boxing career, and most experts don’t give McGregor a chance against on of the all-time boxing greats.

That being said, the fight is expected to be one of the most lucrative of all time. Between ticket sales, Pay-Per-View revenue, sponsorships and betting, it’s expected the fight could generate close to $600 million.

Will you be watching? And who’s your money on?