Listen Live

Maynard James Keenan Responds To Rape Allegations

An Anonymous Fan Claimed They Were Raped By Keenan In 2000

By Entertainment

Tool and A Perfect Circle frontman Maynard James Keenan has responded to allegations of sexual assault made against him by a fan who posted a detailed account to Twitter last weekend.

Keenan took to Twitter to deny the claims, calling them “false” and saying that the anonymous user’s post “only does damage to the #metoo movement.” Keenan also explained why it took him several days to respond, saying his phone was turned off.

 

Last Friday, a Twitter user, @IWas17HeWas36, claimed Keenan invited them backstage at an A Perfect Circle and Nine Inch Nails concert before forcing himself upon them. Warning: The following thread contains graphic details and may be disturbing to some readers.

 

Reddit users started a since-locked thread following the @IWas17HeWas36 post in which multiple users shared stories of women being invited backstage to meet Keenan, while male friends were told they were not welcome.

A Perfect Circle is currently on tour in Europe, with an appearance set for tonight, Thursday, June 28 at the Download Festival in Madrid, Spain. Keenan has teased that new material from Tool is on the way for 2019.

Related posts

WATCH: Steven Tylers BRAND NEW HIT

WATCH: Fifty Shades of DeVito

Take A First Look At Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Tool, A Perfect Circle Frontman Maynard James Keenan Accused Of Raping A Fan In 2000

There’s A Reboot Of ‘The Raccoons’ In The Works

Brendan Dassey’s Appeal Denied By Supreme Court

Eddie Vedder’s Wife Trolls FLOTUS With “Yes We All Care. Y Don’t U?” Jacket

WATCH: Oh Henry’s Brand New “Recreational Hunger” 4:25 Bar

Watch: Paul McCartney Shows James Corden Around Liverpool On ‘Carpool Karaoke’