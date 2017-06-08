Maybe Apple Can Help You Stop Texting While Driving

Buried in this week’s Apple announcements was a new iPhone setting to help people stop texting while driving. The Do Not Disturb While Driving setting shuts off your phone to all incoming messages while you’re in a moving vehicle. Someone texting you will get a message back saying you’re driving and will get in touch with them later. This new setting will be available for iPhones when the IOS 11 operating system is released later this year. Click here for more on this story.