Matthew Good Collapsed On Stage During Edmonton Performance

As the nostalgic Can-rock bands are currently touring across the country on their Canadian tour, Our Lady Peace and Matthew Good‘s Tuesday night performance was abruptly halted when Good collapsed on stage.

All appeared well at the Jubilee Auditorium, until the singer collapsed and was carried off the stage three songs in.

To calm the crowd, Our Lady Peace frontman Raine Maida came out and stated that Good had been battling a spur of pneumonia. From there Maida had the crowd give Good a “big hand for even getting up there” and stayingon stage.

Good’s team reported the cause of the collapse via Twitter, along with a confirmation that he was taken to hospital for precaution.

As Raine said on stage tonight, Matt’s been under the weather recently, but still wanted to go on with the show. Unfortunately he couldn’t carry on with the performance, and as a precautionary measure he has been taken to the hospital. We’ll keep everyone updated. — Matthew Good (@mattgood) March 28, 2018

Posted via Instagram, Maida commented, “Fortunately, he’s doing well, has his sass back and we don’t expect too much disruption on the last leg of this tour.”

This morning Matthew Good’s team annouced they would be moving Wednesday night’s performance in Prince George to Thursday March 29th. All tickets for the Wednesday night show will be accepted at the Thursday show, with full refunds available for those who can’t make it.