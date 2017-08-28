Matt “Airistotle” Burns Wins Back-To-Back World Air Guitar Championships

The 22nd Air Guitar World Championships took place over the weekend in Oulu, Finland. The best of the best congregated for the “ultimate battle of airness”.

Competitors came from all over the world. The Top 15 featured contestants from the US, Germany, Australia and even Canada. Conditions were difficult – at one point temperatures dipped to the freezing mark – but that didn’t stop defending champion Matt “Airistotle” Burns. The American put on a stunning display of airness to defend his title, just the 4th time in history that a contestant has won back-to-back titles. Airistotle’s final score was a stunning 35.4.

Impressive! The final Top 10 rankings included a competitor from Canada. Genevieve “The Phoenix” LeBlanc finished in 5th place with a score of 34.1.

1. Matt “Airistotle” Burns, USA, 35.4

2. Patrick “Ehrwolf” Culek, Germany, 34.6

2. Alexander “The Jinja Assassin” Roberts, Australia, 34.6

3. SHOW-SHOW, Japan, 34.5

4. Luke “Van Dammage” Sevcik, USA, 34.3

5. Genevieve “The Phoenix” LeBlanc, Canada, 34.1

6. Nicole “Mom Jeans Jeanie” Sevcik, USA, 33.9

7. Toshio “Shariten Kd” Kado, Japan, 33.5

8. HAN SU “Devil’s Adam” YONG, South-Korea, 16.7

8. Thom “w!ldth!ng” Wilding, United Kingdom, 16.7

9. Marc “Airbreaker” Dumont, Germany, 16.5

10. Steve “Fran Chopin” Ruggiero, USA, 16.4