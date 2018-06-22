Massive Yogurt Spill Shuts Down Traffic On The 401

School’s out for summer next week, but expect a shortage on yogurt drinks for children’s lunches ahead. A transport truck’s contents, copious amounts of IÖGO yogurt products, spilled all over a section of the 401 westbound near Morningside.

The truck reportedly collided with support rails for an electronic sign, ripping one side of its trailer open and spilling yogurt. Four lanes of the section of the highway have been closed for cleanup.

Look all those delicious drinkable nanö products gone to waste. A damn shame. Police report that a 25-year-old man has been charged with careless driving.

Police say that a 25-year-old man has been charged with careless driving after a collision involving a truck that was carrying yogurt on Hwy. 401 near Meadowvale Road. — CP24 (@CP24) June 22, 2018

Collision: #Hwy401 WB near Morningside. Transport truck collided with electronic sign support post ripping open the trailer loaded with yogurt. Multiple lanes blocked on express and collectors, cleanup ongoing. pic.twitter.com/3lFu6GTuQh — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) June 22, 2018

Image via Twitter/977thebeach