Massive Christmas Festival Is Coming To Barrie
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas!
We haven’t even (officially) hit fall yet, but thoughts are already turning to Christmas!
In the past, if you live in Barrie and wanted to hit up a Christmas market you’d have to make the trip to Toronto. Well, not anymore. This year Barrie is getting it’s own Christmas festival. Christmas Glow will feature Canada’s biggest indoor light display, a market, festive foods, drinks and so much more.
“Our annual Christmas Glow concept for sharing the warmth of the season with family and friends, quickly became a highly anticipated experience, and we expect the same for Barrie,” explains Lawrence Jansen, CEO, Glow and Darvonda Nurseries.
The Christmas Glow will take over Bradford Greenhouses from November 22nd until January 6th. There are interactive playgrounds for the kids, a chance to meet Santa and a Christmas tree lot. They will also have food trucks featuring festive options and a bar serving holiday cocktails.
“Glow’s indoor setup is ideal for guests to experience our festival in comfortable temperatures, while enjoying playgrounds designed to entertain, and touring the illuminated sculptures and backdrops that are perfect for selfies and family holiday photos.”
Early bird tickets are already on sale, and we think it’s safe to say it’s going to be a huge hit in the Barrie area this holiday season!