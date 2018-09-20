Listen Live

Massive Christmas Festival Is Coming To Barrie

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas!

By News

We haven’t even (officially) hit fall yet, but thoughts are already turning to Christmas!

In the past, if you live in Barrie and wanted to hit up a Christmas market you’d have to make the trip to Toronto. Well, not anymore. This year Barrie is getting it’s own Christmas festival. Christmas Glow will feature Canada’s biggest indoor light display, a market, festive foods, drinks and so much more.

“Our annual Christmas Glow concept for sharing the warmth of the season with family and friends, quickly became a highly anticipated experience, and we expect the same for Barrie,” explains Lawrence Jansen, CEO, Glow and Darvonda Nurseries.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Glow Gardens (@glowlangley) on

The Christmas Glow will take over Bradford Greenhouses from November 22nd until January 6th. There are interactive playgrounds for the kids, a chance to meet Santa and a Christmas tree lot. They will also have food trucks featuring festive options and a bar serving holiday cocktails.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Glow Gardens (@glowlangley) on

“Glow’s indoor setup is ideal for guests to experience our festival in comfortable temperatures, while enjoying playgrounds designed to entertain, and touring the illuminated sculptures and backdrops that are perfect for selfies and family holiday photos.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Glow Gardens (@glowlangley) on

Early bird tickets are already on sale, and we think it’s safe to say it’s going to be a huge hit in the Barrie area this holiday season!

Feature Image Courtesy of Glow Langley via Facebook

Related posts

Man Wanted For Human Trafficking

Lehman Releases Platform in Barrie’s Mayoral Race

Hearts ‘Pumped’ At RVH As Services Added In Regional Cardiac Care Unit

GO Train Platform Changes For Barrie Commuters

Barrie City Council Gets Into Christmas Spirit With Changes To Overnight Parking

Barrie City Council Recognizes Firefighters, Girls Soccer and Baycats

Trio From Toronto Charged In Robbery In North Barrie

Schreiner Rallies Green Party Troops In Barrie

Rain, Thunder Expected in Barrie Area From Hurricane Florence