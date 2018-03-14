Masked Man Sought In Hold-Up In Barrie

Barrie Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery Tuesday at the Circle K on Duckworth Street. They say a man wearing a mask was in the store during the noon hour, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money. A small quantity of cash was handed over and he fled. The suspect is described as:

6 feet tall

thin build

wearing a black hood, white mask, grey button-up shirt, grey pants and black running shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A Pye at 705-725-7025 ext. 2623 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

In a separate incident, Police have charged a 23-year-old man with drug offences after a man was stopped for stunt driving last night on St Vincent Street. Some edible drugs and cash were seized from the vehicle.