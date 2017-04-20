Marvel Shares ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 2’ Soundtrack

The first Guardians of the Galaxy film featured a chart-topping soundtrack that became the first soundtrack with previously released music to ever reach number one on the Billboard 200. With songs from the 60s and 70s, including Prince and the Jackson 5, it was a soundtrack worth the listen.

Now, the second film’s soundtrack, Awesome Mix, Vol. 2, has been revealed and is heavy on the classics, including Fleetwood Mac’s “Chain,” as seen in the film’s first trailer, as well as Sweet’s “Fox on the Run,” Cheap Trick’s “Surrender,” and Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky,” among others. The last track on Awesome Mix, Vol. 2 is an original song called “Guardians Inferno,” which was written by the film’s director James Gunn and sung by David Hasselhoff for some reason. Awesome Mix, Vol. 2‘s digital album will be available on Friday and the physical CD can be purchased on April 28. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be available in theatres on May 5. See the soundtrack’s full track list below.

01 “Mr. Blue Sky” — Electric Light Orchestra

02 “Fox on the Run” — Sweet

03 “Lake Shore Drive” — Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah

04 “The Chain” — Fleetwood Mac

05 “Bring It on Home to Me” — Sam Cooke

06 “Southern Nights” — Glen Campbell

07 “My Sweet Lord” — George Harrison

08 “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” — Looking Glass

09 “Come a Little Bit Closer” — Jay and the Americans

10 “Wham Bang Shang-A-Lang” — Silver

11 “Surrender” — Cheap Trick

12 “Father and Son” — Yusuf / Cat Stevens

13 “Flashlight” — Parliament

14 “Guardians Inferno” — The Sneepers featuring David Hasselhoff