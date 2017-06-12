Marvel Releases Trailer For ‘Black Panther’

When Marvel introduced The Avengers to their cinematic universe, they opened the door for dozens upon dozens of possible films, and they’ve barely even scratched the surface on covering the long list of Avengers that reside in their comic book world.

So far we’ve seen The Avengers and Age of Ultron, which have introduced the teaming up of heroes Thor, the Hulk, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, Quicksilver, Captain America and Iron Man. We are also about to witness Spider-Man’s Avengers initiation with this year’s Homecoming release.

Now, Marvel has finally released the trailer for their highly anticipated Avengers recruit Black Panther, a character that was first introduced into the comic book universe in the 1960s and saw his debut in the MCU in Captain America: Civil War. Black Panther made his cinematic universe in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

In Black Panther, we are taken into the fictional country of Wakanda, the place that Black Panther dutifully protects. The trailer opens with a captured Ulysses Klaw (Andy Serkis) laughing in Everett K. Ross’s (Martin Freeman) face as he explains that Wakanda carries a huge secret that its residents hold. Anyone who tries to expose the country’s secrets are met with death.

The trailer also gives us just enough of Black Panther in action to get us excited for next year’s release. Following the release of this film, Black Panther is also expected to appear in next year’s Avengers: Infinity War. Watch the trailer for Black Panther below.