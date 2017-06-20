Marvel announces Rock Inspired Comic Covers
Can you what album served as inspiration for all four covers?
Marvel is releasing five rock album inspired covers this fall. This follows the tradition Marvel has established with their hip-hop inspired cover variants. Four out of the five covers have been revealed. Test your knowledge of classic rock albums – the band and album names can be found at the bottom of this page. Good luck!
Scroll down to see the answers!
Top Left: Guardians of the Galaxy #9: Nirvana, Nevermind
Top Right: Mighty Thor #23: The Clash, London Calling
Bottom Left: X-Men Blue #11: Blondie, Parallel Lines
Bottom Right: Inhumans: Once and Future Kings #2: Guns N’ Roses, Appetite for Destruction