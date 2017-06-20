Marvel announces Rock Inspired Comic Covers

Marvel is releasing five rock album inspired covers this fall. This follows the tradition Marvel has established with their hip-hop inspired cover variants. Four out of the five covers have been revealed. Test your knowledge of classic rock albums – the band and album names can be found at the bottom of this page. Good luck!

Scroll down to see the answers!

Top Left: Guardians of the Galaxy #9: Nirvana, Nevermind

Top Right: Mighty Thor #23: The Clash, London Calling

Bottom Left: X-Men Blue #11: Blondie, Parallel Lines

Bottom Right: Inhumans: Once and Future Kings #2: Guns N’ Roses, Appetite for Destruction