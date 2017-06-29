Listen Live

Martin Short, Michael J. Fox, get Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards

just in time for Canada's 150th

Canada’s Governor General honoured a few worthy Canadians with Performing Arts Awards this week.

Actors Martin Short and Michael J. Fox were among this year’s honourees, along with singer Michael Bublé, theatre director Brigitte Haentjens, filmmaker Jean Beaudin, philanthropist William Loewen and theatre artist Yves Sioui Durand.

The awards gala is happening tonight at the National Arts Centre, which will include performances and tributes. CBC will be live streaming it at 8 p.m. CBC will also be broadcasting a condensed hour-long special of the awards Friday at 9 p.m.

(cover photo via Alan Light flickr)

