Listen Live

Marilyn Manson Injured After Prop Falls on Him During Concert

His injuries forced him to cancel nine tour dates

By Daily Dirt, Morning Show, Music

Marilyn Manson’s New York concert ended with him being carted offstage on a stretcher.

He was performing Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) at the Hammerstein Ballroom when a large prop gun fell right on top of him. There blurry fan footage that looks to show Manson trying to climb the prop’s steel structure, which wasn’t stable enough. It toppled over landing directly on top of him.

His rep has confirmed that Marilyn Manson had to cancel nine tour dates that will be rescheduled and that he “hopes to return to the stage soon”. He was taken to a local hospital and is allegedly recuperating at his home in L.A.

Related posts

Watch: Bryan Adams & Bruce Springsteen Sing Together At The Invictus Games Closing Ceremony

New Kings of Leon Video

Tom Cruise Addresses Prosthetic Butt Rumours

Watch: Liam Gallagher Shares Video For “Greedy Soul”

Metallica’s WorldWired Rig

“Stranger Things” Coming to Toronto This Weekend

Watch: Billy Joel Joins Pal McCartney On Stage For Two Beatles Classics

Bob Dylan’s Handwritten, Autographed “Like A Rolling Stone” Lyrics Up For Auction

Gord Downie Announces New Solo Record “Introduce Yerself”