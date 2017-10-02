Marilyn Manson Injured After Prop Falls on Him During Concert

Marilyn Manson’s New York concert ended with him being carted offstage on a stretcher.

He was performing Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) at the Hammerstein Ballroom when a large prop gun fell right on top of him. There blurry fan footage that looks to show Manson trying to climb the prop’s steel structure, which wasn’t stable enough. It toppled over landing directly on top of him.

His rep has confirmed that Marilyn Manson had to cancel nine tour dates that will be rescheduled and that he “hopes to return to the stage soon”. He was taken to a local hospital and is allegedly recuperating at his home in L.A.