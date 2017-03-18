March Break Blitz Disappointing For OPP

The final numbers won’t be in until early next week, but Sergeant Kerry Schmidt is already calling the OPP’s March safety initiative a major disappointment. As of Friday, more than 1400 distracted driving charges had been laid by OPP officers. It’s a higher number than during last year’s campaign, despite advanced warning a week ago officers would be watching for distracted, aggressive and impaired drivers. Schmidt noting distraction comes in all forms. A 68 year old man was stopped Saturday for brushing his teeth while weaving all over the road.