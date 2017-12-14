Manslaughter Charge Laid Following Further Investigation

A man originally accused of Assault will now answer to a charge of Manslaughter. An investigation began in July, following the suspicious death of 45-year-old Brett Wickett of Barrie. That resulted in an Assault charge laid against a 37-year-old man, but further examination of the deceased determined the victim died of blunt force trauma. Police say his injuries and subsequent death are a result of an altercation between suspect and victim, leading to an upgraded charge.