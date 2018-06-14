Listen Live

Man Wanted On Canada Wide Arrest Warrant Could Be In Barrie, Angus

Keith James Has Violated A Two-year Parole, According to ROPE Squad

By News

A wanted man could be in our region. Thirty-three year old Keith James is wanted on a Canada wide warrant for breaching a two-year robbery parole. He’s known to frequent Barrie and Angus, and officers with the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad are asking folks be on the lookout for a man described as:

  • Caucasian
  • male
  • 33 years old
  • 5’11” (180 cm)
  • 200 lbs, (96 kg)
  • fair complexion
  • brown hair
  • brown eyes.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

