Listen Live

Man Wanted In Two Break-Ins And Thefts In Barrie

Circle K and No Frills Hit

By News

Barrie Police are looking for help tracking down a 39-year-old man. Neil Foster is wanted for questionning in a break, enter and theft January 12 at the Circle K on Leacock Drive and a break in the next day at No Frills on Wellington Street. He’s described as:

  • Male, white
  • Slim build, 5’10”
  • Brown hair – short
  • Glasses (black frame)
  • Last seen wearing a “Blue Jays” baseball hat, neon checkered scarf, navy blue peacoat jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable G. Peters at (705) 725-7025 ext.2761, gpeters@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Related posts

Charges Laid After Senior Citizen Loses $130 Grand To Alleged Scam

Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Innisfil “Ahead Of the Curve” In Dealing With Storm Water

The Rap Sheet

Clearview Firefighters Were Wading Through Flood Waters Early This Morning

Patrick Brown Can run for PC Party Leadership

Town of Innisfil Crews Tackling Floods

Orillia Couple Wins $250 Thousand

Woman Take to Station to sober up after wondering St John’s Side Road