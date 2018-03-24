Man wanted in Canada Wide Warrant could be in Barrie

A Canada Wide Warrant is out for a man that may be in Barrie. 39 year old James Houle is described as Caucasian, 6’2″ and 194 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left shoulder of a tiger and Chinese lettering on his right shoulder and a snake tattoo on his left forearm. Houle is serving a three year and one month sentence on previous offences. The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) is known to frequent the Ottawa, Barrie and Thunder Bay areas. If you know where he is you can contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad or Crimestoppers.