Listen Live

Man Wanted After Theft Reported At Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital

Employee missing personal property

By News

OPP in Orillia are looking for help finding a man wanted in the theft of some personal property from an employee at Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. This happened just before one in the afternoon last Wednesday (December 6). The suspect is described as:

  • white
  • 55-60
  • Grey/white hair.
  • Grey/white goatee
  • Glasses
  • ¾ length coat with poppy on breast and Santa tie
  • Believed to be driving a dark-coloured PT Cruiser

If anyone knows who this male is, witnessed this or has information regarding the circumstances they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536, 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Related posts

Checking Out At The Grocery Store To Cost More Next Year

We Pay Just Over a Grand On Child Care Per Month

Legal Weed Will Cost $10 Per Gram

Yes, There Is Such A Thing As The ‘Man Flu’

The Rap Sheet

GO Expanding Rail Service On Barrie Line – But Not All The Way To Barrie

Downtown Public Market Gets Barrie Council Nod

Public Meeting Shows Off Possible Townhouse Project in South Barrie

City Hall Mulling Over Wheelchair Charging Stations At Barrie Locales