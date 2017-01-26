Man Stabbed In Barrie

Barrie Police are investigating a stabbing near the downtown core. Around 9:30 last night, police were called to a High St. pizza shop, arriving to find a 25-year-old man on the sidewalk with a stab wound to the abdominal area. Investigators say the victim was walking with his girlfriend along Donald St., when he was attacked. He was stabbed after a brief struggle, and after the suspect fled, the victim and his girlfriend went to the pizza parlour to call 911. The suspect is described as:

Male

white

5’5″

Blond or brown hair

Wearing a black and red hoody with the letter “C” on the front and a black “diamond” logo on the front of the hood and on the lower back of the hoody, black jeans and Sketcher running shoes (possibly bright yellow)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Geertsema of the Barrie Police Investigative Services at (705)725-7025 ext. 2589, ageertsema@barriepolice.ca, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS