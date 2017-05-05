Listen Live

Man Stabbed During Downtown Barrie Mugging

Two In Custody, One In Hospital

By News

Two in custody after a stabbing in downtown Barrie. Emergency crews were called to a Dunlop and Mulcaster convenience store just before 3:00 this morning, after an injured man came in, bleeding, and claiming he’d just been mugged. Police say two suspects were found a few moments later, in possession of some of the victim’s things. A 28-year-old man and 20-year-old woman have been arrested, while a 37-year-old man is said to be in stable condition at RVH.

