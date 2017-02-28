Listen Live

Man Quits Job With Toilet-Themed Resignation Letter

"I have chosen this type of paper for my two week resignation as a symbol of how I feel this company has treated me"

They say you do you best thinking when you’re on the toilet. Which is most likely where one man made the decision to write his resignation letter on a piece of toilet paper.

His wife shared the image on Reddit.

It says: “I have chosen this type of paper for my two week resignation as a symbol of how I feel this company has treated me, and ironically, how it is disposed of is where I feel this company is going.”

