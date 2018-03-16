Man Pulled From Smoke-Filled Gravenhurst Building

A man was pulled from a smokey Gravenhurst industrial building today, thanks to a working smoke alarm. Gravenhurst Fire responded to the alarm around 2:00 this morning, arriving to find a pot had been left on the stove of a Jones Road business. An unconscious man in his 30’s was found in a room nearby, and was taken to hospital. He has since been released, while Fire Chief Larry Brassard cautions those who don’t stand by their pan. Obviously, early detection was pivotal in the outcome of this story,” said Brassard. “Cooking related fires are the number one cause of fires in Ontario, and this experience is borne out in Gravenhurst as evidenced by this incident and others we experience on an ongoing basis”.