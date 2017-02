Police in Collingwood looking for help identifying a man involved in an altercation early Saturday at Rusty’s at Blue Mountain Resort. They say another man was assaulted and treated at hospital for non life-threatening injuries. If you can identify the person pictured, please contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains O.P.P. at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).