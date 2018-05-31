Man Hit By Mysterious Large Calibre Bullet

A man got shot on his own Springwater Township property, and police want to know how, why, and who. The 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being struck by what police say was a large calibre bullet around 9:15 Wednesday evening. Police believe it may have been a result of hunters in the area of Penetanguishene Rd. south of Waverley. If anyone has any information on this, contact the Huronia West OPP detachment at (705)429-3575 or toll free at 1-888-301-1122.