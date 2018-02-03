Man Faces impaired charges after pedestrian struck

A Collingwood man is facing impaired driving charges after a OPP say a pedestrian was struck in the Blue mountains. Police were called to highway 26 and Timmons street around 10:30 Thursday night to reports of a pedestrian being hit and the suspect vehicle taking off. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police eventually located the driver. A 28 year old man was arrested and is facing a list of charges.