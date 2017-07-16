Man Dies in Muskoka After Being Pinned By Pick-Up Truck

Muskoka Lakes Fire say they responded to the scene of an accident this weekend, that they have labeled as a sudden death. They received the call at 10 am on Saturday to Todholm Drive near Port Carling, where it appears a man became pinned between his pickup truck and a tree. Officials believe the driver left the truck in either neutral or drive and exited the vehicle, which then rolled forward into the ditch pinning the man. Neighbors attempted to free the man even before paramedics arrived to no avail. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, foul play is not suspected.

Images Courtesy of Muskoka Lakes Fire