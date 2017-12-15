Man Arrested After Barrie Robbery

Police have arrested a 32-year-old Barrie man following a robbery early this morning.

The man entered the Circle K at 149 Dunlop Street just after 3:00 a.m.

Police say he stole a quantity of money and cigarettes, and then fled the area on foot.

He was located by police at an address on Dunlop Street, and found to be in possession of a pellet-gun. He has been charged with Robbery, Disguise with Intent and Breach of Probation.

There was no report of any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

The accused will appear in a Barrie Court of Justice bail court Friday afternoon, on December 15, 2017.