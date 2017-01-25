Listen Live

Man Accused Of Trying to Scam Barrie Courthouse

Community Service Documents Forged

They say someone tried to pull a fast one on the courts, but the paperwork didn’t hold up. Barrie Police say a man charged with car theft last October avoided jail time by agreeing to community service and charitable donations. The 22-year-old showed up to the Barrie courts with documents he claimed proved he completed his service through a Toronto church. Who knew the court would verify the documents? Once it was learned the church didn’t issue the documents, the suspect was arrested and charged with Uttering Forged Documents.

