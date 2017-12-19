Man Accused Of Pepper Spraying One Officer And Attempting to Spray More

Barrie Police say an officer was pepper-sprayed during the attempted theft of a snowmobile early this morning. The officer was on general patrol on hart Drive when he noticed someone riding a snowmobile in the St Onge compound. When he confronted the man, he was sprayed in the face and the suspect fled. The officer following as best he could under the circumstances, as additional offices arrived on scene. There was an attempt to pepper spray them as well before the man was taken into custody. He’s facing numerous charges ranging from Administering a Noxious Substance to Assault, to resisting arrest and giving a false name