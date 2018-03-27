Listen Live

Male Beauty Pageant Cancelled Because Contestants Too Ugly

They're not THAT bad..

By Funny, Morning Show

Every year Tabasco, Mexico hosts a male beauty contest called Mr. Model. They search for the most beautiful men to represent their state who then go on to compete for the title of sexiest man in Mexico.

Tabasco won’t have a contestant this year because they cancelled the beauty contest due to lack of beauty.

These are the entrants from this year:

Here’s the press release from Mr. Model Mexico via their Facebook page:

“The National Mr. Model Mexico organization regrets to inform you that the search for Mr. Model Tabasco 2017 has been canceled until further notice. Due to the lack of physical requirements met by contestants and put in place by the organization:

  • Minimum 5’8”
  • Physical beauty in face and body
  • 17-27 years old
  • University educated
  • English fluency (or knowledge of the English language)
  • Current passport

We ask for the pardon of all sponsors and the public who have created a mark in the state of Tabasco. We should also mention that Mr. Model Tabasco will continue to search for the best possible candidate who exemplifies masculinity in the state and who will represent us in the national competition.

Sincerely,

Oscar Servin León

President and Director / Mr. Model Mexico”

Related posts

The Weirdest Things People Have Left in Ubers…

Two New Rides Coming to Canada’s Wonderland for 2018

The World’s Fastest Lawnmower

Shia LaBoeuf is Starring in a Movie About Shia LaBoeuf but he Won’t be Playing Shia LaBoeuf

Mike Teavee from “Willy Wonka” was on Jeopardy

The MLB is Hosting a Food Festival in NYC Next Month

David Suzuki Presents: ‘The Nature of Millennials’

Warriors Cancel Practice After Partying Hard at Steph Curry’s Birthday

New Business Lets You Sell Meals from Home Kitchen