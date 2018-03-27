Male Beauty Pageant Cancelled Because Contestants Too Ugly
They're not THAT bad..
Every year Tabasco, Mexico hosts a male beauty contest called Mr. Model. They search for the most beautiful men to represent their state who then go on to compete for the title of sexiest man in Mexico.
Tabasco won’t have a contestant this year because they cancelled the beauty contest due to lack of beauty.
These are the entrants from this year:
Here’s the press release from Mr. Model Mexico via their Facebook page:
“The National Mr. Model Mexico organization regrets to inform you that the search for Mr. Model Tabasco 2017 has been canceled until further notice. Due to the lack of physical requirements met by contestants and put in place by the organization:
- Minimum 5’8”
- Physical beauty in face and body
- 17-27 years old
- University educated
- English fluency (or knowledge of the English language)
- Current passport
We ask for the pardon of all sponsors and the public who have created a mark in the state of Tabasco. We should also mention that Mr. Model Tabasco will continue to search for the best possible candidate who exemplifies masculinity in the state and who will represent us in the national competition.
Sincerely,
Oscar Servin León
President and Director / Mr. Model Mexico”