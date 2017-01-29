Listen Live

Make Sure The Ice Is Thick Enough

Don't Play On Thin Ice

By News

If you plan on taking a walk on the ice make sure it reaches or exceeds 10cm or 4 inches. That’s the advice of the Barrie Fire Services and the Ontario Government. They are reminding outdoor enthusiasts that ice on area lakes needs to be thick enough to support the sport. If you are riding a snow-machine the thickness needs to increase to at 20cm or 8 inches. And if you have plans to drive a vehicle onto the ice then at least 30cm or one full foot is needed. And if the ice is white or opaque Barrie fire fighters recommend you double the the thickness to prevent it from cracking.

