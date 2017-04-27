Listen Live

Macaulay Culkin Plays Crucified Kurt Cobain in New Music Video

It's Father John Misty's video 'Total Entertainment Forever'

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show, Music, Weird and Wonderful

Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin has landed the weirdest role ever, as the late Kurt Cobain in a new music video for Father John Misty’s Total Entertainment Forever.

This video starts off strange and only gets worse. Kurt Cobain (Culkin) is inside a virtual reality game played by a viagra-popping George Washington. In one particularly weird scene, he’s being crucified beside Garfield’s owner Jon Arbuckle and a saxophone-playing Bill Clinton.

Culkin’s Collective Arts group Four Gods and a Baby directed the video.

