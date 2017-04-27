Macaulay Culkin Plays Crucified Kurt Cobain in New Music Video

Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin has landed the weirdest role ever, as the late Kurt Cobain in a new music video for Father John Misty’s Total Entertainment Forever.

This video starts off strange and only gets worse. Kurt Cobain (Culkin) is inside a virtual reality game played by a viagra-popping George Washington. In one particularly weird scene, he’s being crucified beside Garfield’s owner Jon Arbuckle and a saxophone-playing Bill Clinton.

Culkin’s Collective Arts group Four Gods and a Baby directed the video.