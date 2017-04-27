Macaulay Culkin Plays Crucified Kurt Cobain in New Music Video
It's Father John Misty's video 'Total Entertainment Forever'
Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin has landed the weirdest role ever, as the late Kurt Cobain in a new music video for Father John Misty’s Total Entertainment Forever.
This video starts off strange and only gets worse. Kurt Cobain (Culkin) is inside a virtual reality game played by a viagra-popping George Washington. In one particularly weird scene, he’s being crucified beside Garfield’s owner Jon Arbuckle and a saxophone-playing Bill Clinton.
Culkin’s Collective Arts group Four Gods and a Baby directed the video.