The Lumberjacks are Coming!

Creemore is celebrating the good guys! Dad’s of all ages are being treated to a live lumberjack show on Mill Street Father’s Day, Sunday June 17, 2018, 10am – 3pm. You can watch and try your hand at axe throwing.

There’s a great line up of activities including competitions, workshops, demo’s, a wood fired lunch and even a circus lumberjack performer.

Bring your Dad for a Day of Lumberjack Fun!

For more info and sign up links visit HERE.