Low-Key Drug Catapult Found On US-Mexico Border

Creativity is key. This could be the easiest way to wave those horrid shipping fees from border to border.

If you thought this was some kind of joke, it’s not. Someone actually put time and effort into making this XL weed-launching device. Mexican drug traffickers have an entire legacy of unique methods for being sneaky Sallys across the border. From hiding weed in fruits, meats, and vehicles to humans and animals. I guess they thought the bigger the better? We’re really not too sure but hey, it was worth a shot.

According to a press release from US Customs and Border Protection, agents in Douglas, Arizona, were patrolling along the US-Mexico border last week when they noticed a crowd of people on the other side start running away as they approached. As they got closer, the agents realized the crowd had been huddled around a large, wooden catapult mounted on the southern side of the border fence. When the agents swept the surrounding area, they found two bags of marijuana that had allegedly been launched across the border, weighing in at just over 47 pounds.

The agents subsequently seized the weed and dismantled the medieval-style catapult, handing it off to Mexican authorities for an investigation.