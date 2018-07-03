Low income families getting the chance to play

Generosity means children from low income families will attend recreation programs. YouthReach is reporting 338 children in Simcoe County will get this opportunity thanks to donors at the recent fundraising gala. $85,000 was collected, exceeding the organizations goal of $35,000. YouthReach provides up to $250 per child, per year to cover a recreation activity of the child’s choosing. Eligible activities include sports, camps, arts programs and more.