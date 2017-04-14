Loudest Shrimp Species Named After Pink Floyd

Tons of rock bands can say they’ve achieved success one way or another. But not all of them can say they’ve had a species of shrimp named after them. Pink Floyd can.

The shrimp is known to kill fish simply by snapping it’s jaw and making a SERIOUSLY loud noise, and now it’s called Synalpheus pinkfloydi. This shrimp can generate frequencies up to 210 decibels…that’s louder than the LOUDEST concert EVER.

The Synalpheus Pinkfloydi (via wikipedia)

Dr. Sammy DeGrave was inspired to name the shrimp after the band because of it’s pink colour and also because of their song “Have A Cigar”. More specifically the line “By the way, which one of you is pink?”. Apparently when Pink Floyd first came to America, people thought one of the band members’ names was actually Pink and a reporter asked, “which one of you is Pink?”.

Just to give you an idea of how loud 210 decibels is, Kiss was one of the last bands to hold the Guinness World Record for World’s Loudest Band. They hit a sound pressure level of 136 decibels at an outdoor concert in Ottawa in 2009. Guinness has since stopped considering loudness as an achievement because they were scared they were encouraging bands to damage fans’ hearing.

(cover photo via julio zeppelin flickr)