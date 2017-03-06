Lots of Manpower Called Out to Fight Creemore Fire

A fire at a metals recycling facility in Creemore required a little backup. Clearview Fire Services was called out to a business on County Road 9 in Creemore around 10:00 Monday morning, and arrived in force. At one point, fourteen units had responded to the blaze at the metal recycling business, while over 20 firefighters were on scene. That’s when the fire service activated a mutual aid agreement, bringing fire crews from Springwater and Essa into Clearview’s coverage area, to be there if needed. The fire was knocked down by noon, and Clearview Fire Chief Colin Shewell tells us welding on a trailer brought in for maintenance helped cause the fire. No injuries reported.

Banner Photo Courtesy: @ClearviewFire