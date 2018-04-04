Lots of Cars, Few Injuries After Highway 400 Shut Down Through Barrie

The unofficial tally sits at 39 vehicles, but police think more may have been involved in a string of crashes along the 400 through Barrie Wednesday afternoon. The havoc began around 3:30, with a collision reported on the south 400 to Bayfield ramp; that was followed by reports of more collisions in the same area. The OPP shut down all lanes of the south 400 from Duckworth to Dunlop for the bulk of the afternoon rush, after at least 39 vehicles were involved in collisions along that stretch of highway. Four people were taken to hospital with what were described as minor injuries. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt wants anyone who may have been involved in the collision but not yet reported it, to contact the Aurora OPP detachment at (905)841-5777 on Thursday morning.