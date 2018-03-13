Listen Live

Looking For Work? Manpower Sees “Respectable” Hiring Climate In Q2

"More evidence that seems to contradict last month's job report"

By News

ManpowerGroup has been taking the pulse of employers in the Barrie-area and has found 23 percent will be hiring in the second quarter (April to June). A “respectable” hiring climate, it says.
Just three per cent of employers are anticipating cutbacks.  “With seasonal variations removed from the data, Barrie’s second quarter Net Employment Outlook of 13 percent is a 12 percentage point increase when compared to the previous quarterly Outlook,” said Benson. “It is also an increase of two percentage points compared with the Outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a positive hiring pace for the upcoming months.” Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman noted on Twitter, “More evidence that seems to contradict last month’s job report.” Stats Canada reported last week that Barrie’s jobless rate rose to 6.9 percent in February, two points higher than the previous month.

