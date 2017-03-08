Looking For Work?
Job Fair today in Barrie
Forty Barrie-area employers are taking part in a job fair today at Liberty North Banquet Hall on Caplan Avenue. Employment counsellor Melissa Fletcher says you need to be ready to do more than just drop off a resume…
All of the employers are hiring for positions such as manufacturing, retail, hospitality, health services, administration and more. All of the employers at the job fair are hiring for permanent or contract employment. The job fair runs from 3pm until 7pm.
Here’s a list of participating employers:
- Albarrie
- Honda of Canada Manufacturing (HCM)
- Home Instead
- Phoenix Quality
- Sinton Landmark
- Securitas
- Ministry of Correctional Services
- HGS
- Bradford Greenhouses
- Comfort Keepers
- DeafBlind Ontario Services
- CSR Cosmetic Solutions
- Southshore Group Inc.
- Maclean Engineering
- Busch Systems
- Sears
- Barrie Confidential
- Simcoe Parts Services
- Mill Creek Care Centre
- GEEP
- MVT Canadian Bus Inc.
- Costco
- Renovations Plus Inc.
- HMSHost
- Phoenix Building components
- Rona
- Wolf Steel Ltd. (Napoleon)
- Skydive Toronto
- Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf
- The Sarjeant Company Ltd.
- Barrie Equipment Sales
- The Source
- Bayshore Home Health
- F& P Manufacturing Inc./Manpower (recruiting/Hiring on behalf of employer)
- Beta Tech Inc.
This job fair is hosted by the City of Barrie and Barrie area Employment Ontario Service providers.