Looking For Work?

Forty Barrie-area employers are taking part in a job fair today at Liberty North Banquet Hall on Caplan Avenue. Employment counsellor Melissa Fletcher says you need to be ready to do more than just drop off a resume…

All of the employers are hiring for positions such as manufacturing, retail, hospitality, health services, administration and more. All of the employers at the job fair are hiring for permanent or contract employment. The job fair runs from 3pm until 7pm.

Here’s a list of participating employers:

Albarrie

Honda of Canada Manufacturing (HCM)

Home Instead

Phoenix Quality

Sinton Landmark

Securitas

Ministry of Correctional Services

HGS

Bradford Greenhouses

Comfort Keepers

DeafBlind Ontario Services

CSR Cosmetic Solutions

Southshore Group Inc.

Maclean Engineering

Busch Systems

Sears

Barrie Confidential

Simcoe Parts Services

Mill Creek Care Centre

GEEP

MVT Canadian Bus Inc.

Costco

Renovations Plus Inc.

HMSHost

Phoenix Building components

Rona

Wolf Steel Ltd. (Napoleon)

Skydive Toronto

Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf

The Sarjeant Company Ltd.

Barrie Equipment Sales

The Source

Bayshore Home Health

F& P Manufacturing Inc./Manpower (recruiting/Hiring on behalf of employer)

Beta Tech Inc.

This job fair is hosted by the City of Barrie and Barrie area Employment Ontario Service providers.