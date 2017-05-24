Look: Vanity Fair Releases Epic Star Wars Preview

Don’t. Freak. Out.

Tomorrow is the 40th anniversary of Star Wars, so it’s fitting that Vanity Fair has released an incredible preview of the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Writer David Kamp was granted exclusive access to The Last Jedi cast & crew, and along with photographer Annie Leibovitz he captures some extraordinary moments from the film set.

Star Wars fans who can’t wait for December, this should tide you over. We get a glimpse at Luke & Leia’s reunion, Rey at the controls of the Millenium Falcon and Carrie Fisher with her daughter Billie Lord, who plays Lieutenant Kaydel Connix. Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro’s super-secret characters have also been revealed.

See all the photos and read the full article here.

Images courtesy of Vanity Fair/Annie Leibovitz