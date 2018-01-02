LOOK: Niagara Falls Is A Frozen Winter Wonderland Right Now

There are some upsides to it being this freezing. Niagara Falls is absolutely breathtaking at the moment. There have been some incredible photo opportunities and tourists have been sharing their photos on social media.

If you don’t feel like bracing the cold yourself, you can live vicariously through these people who kindly took these glorious photos for us!

Fire and ice A post shared by Kael Rebick (@punkodelish) on Dec 27, 2017 at 6:04am PST

A post shared by Jay@Toronto (@gjtoronto) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:29am PST

A post shared by Zemirah Leibovitch (@fluffey_skye) on Dec 27, 2017 at 1:21pm PST

If only it wasn’t -20°C ❄️🇨🇦 A post shared by Fran (@fraanndc) on Dec 27, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

A Frozen Paradise ❄️❄️❄️ A post shared by Arjun Yadav (@arjsun) on Dec 26, 2017 at 10:50am PST

See more beautiful pics here.

Main Image via @1EmmaV