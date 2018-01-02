Listen Live

LOOK: Niagara Falls Is A Frozen Winter Wonderland Right Now

It's definitely an upside to these freezing temps!

By Travel

There are some upsides to it being this freezing. Niagara Falls is absolutely breathtaking at the moment. There have been some incredible photo opportunities and tourists have been sharing their photos on social media.

If you don’t feel like bracing the cold yourself, you can live vicariously through these people who kindly took these glorious photos for us!

Fire and ice

A post shared by Kael Rebick (@punkodelish) on

A post shared by Jay@Toronto (@gjtoronto) on

If only it wasn’t -20°C ❄️🇨🇦

A post shared by Fran (@fraanndc) on

A Frozen Paradise ❄️❄️❄️

A post shared by Arjun Yadav (@arjsun) on

😱😱 ice has formed at the #niagarafalls ❄️ ⛄️

A post shared by Cruz Group At TOWN Residential (@cruzgroup_townresidential) on

See more beautiful pics here.

Main Image via @1EmmaV

